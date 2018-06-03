Child nearly drowns in pool off Benton Blvd in Pooler

A 3-year-old boy is recovering at a local hospital after Pooler Police and City of Pooler Fire/EMS responded to a near drowning at a pool off Benton Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

The child was not breathing when he was pulled out of the pool. A nearby nurse reacted quickly to get the boy breathing again.

"Once we arrived on the scene, we started," said Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simons. "We auctioned some more water out of his lungs and got him on oxygen. Several minutes later, EMS arrived on the scene."

Officials are not sure how the young boy fell in the water, but say he was not wearing a life jacket or floating device.

"The most important thing is, you can never take your eyes off of them because in a split second, a child can slip into the water," said Chief Wade Simmons with the Pooler Fire Department. "They can be on a ledge in the water playing in 8-inches of water and the next thing you know, they are in three feet of water."

It is important to remember water safety this summer as children are out enjoying the water.

"Not only pools, but we also have to be careful in the area," said Chief Simons. "We have a lot of ponds and we also have a lot of storm water areas that hold water. We've had so much rain, and as you can see right here in front of the station, there's probably two or three feet of water in the pond and it's easy, you don't think about it - your child is out playing in the yard and the next thing you know, oh my gosh, where are they?"

