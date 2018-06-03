Memorial concert held in Wright Square for late jazz musician

Folks in Savannah headed over to Wright Square for some jazz music, and to celebrate a local Savannah musician's legacy.

The 2018 Ben Tucker Memorial Concert is all about keeping Ben Tucker's legacy alive. Tucker started the concerts in Wright Square before he passed away.

Ben always wanted to bring jazz music to the community and the younger generations.

The organization Friends with Ben wanted to push that agenda by providing scholarships for young musicians who want to go to college and pursue a music career.

"Ben knew how important it was to keep the music alive in any city," said Barbara Essing, a board member of Friends of Ben. "So he spent an enormous amount of time going to the schools and donating his time playing in concerts with the children and bringing music to them."

Friends of Ben is also working on a project that they are calling "keep the music playing." The project refurbishes used instruments and gives them to children who can't afford to join a band or orchestra in their schools.

