Take and leave library opens near Henry and Price Streets

Savannah is home to a new mini-library and it's officially open to anyone.

This concept started in Wisconsin where people are encouraged to take a book and leave a book. This specific one is on the Flannery O'Connor Book Trail. It's right outside of Park Place Outreach. Those behind this effort say the little library goes a long way towards promoting literacy and storytelling.

"The little free public libraries, especially along the Flannery O'Connor Book Trail, is a great way to put them in our neighborhoods so people feel like they have access to books," said Amy Condon with Refinery Writing Studio.

Local artist Kimberly Dawn Crowder painted the new Little Free Library. The Flannery O'Connor Book Trail runs from Savannah to Milledgeville. The late Savannah author Francis Allen started the trail with his wife.

