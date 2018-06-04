SCCPSS board to discuss possible county tax increase

Upcoming mandates from state leaders in Atlanta have the Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board scrambling to find additional funds.

With state and city hands reaching into the pockets of the Savannah-Chatham School Board, they say they may need to see a raise in county taxes to accommodate next year's budget.

The school board met last week to discuss the possibility of raising county taxes to accommodate the upcoming demands.

The state of Georgia has set an increase in the teacher retirement rate, as well as the classified insurance rate. However, the state is not dishing out the funds for these mandates, leaving the school board to cover the bill. And we're not talking just a few dollars - both rates tally into the millions. A four-percent teacher retirement rate increase means a $9.8 million increase.

The SCCPSS Budget Committee is set to meet Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Whitney Administrative Complex. They’re expected to discuss these upcoming demands and how the school system plans to pay for them.

A budget adoption is set for June 20.

