Fatal mobile home fire under investigation in Evans County

A deadly fire is under investigation in Evans County.

It happened Friday night at a mobile home in the 600 block of Church Street in Claxton. Officials say a woman died in the fire.

The fire chief says a lit cigarette may have started the fire. However, the exact cause remains under investigation.

