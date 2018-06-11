Keeping an eye on the Beaufort County sheriff's race

The South Carolina State Primary will be held Tuesday, and this year, there are a few changes for polling locations in Beaufort County.

Some people aren't wasting any time casting their ballots. The Board of Elections says there are 117,000 registered voters in the county. For the voters in Burton 1-C, 1-D precinct, the polling location is Bethel Word and Worship Deliverance Temple. Bluffton 2 precinct will go to Bluffton Library. Chechessee 2 precinct will vote at Ruth M. Fields Center. Those are the four precincts that were permanently changed.

There are two locations that were modified. Those in Saint Helena 2C who still vote at Fripp Island Community Center will now vote in the chapel. Lady's Island 2A precinct will continue voting at Coosa Elementary, but this time in mobile units on school grounds.

"There were some that were temporarily moved, and two of them are really still at the same spot, they're just moving to the other side of the building," said Marie Smalls, Beaufort County, Board of Elections and Registration.

The sheriff's race in this primary election is a race that many of you are eyeing closely. Sheriff P.J. Tanner has been on the job since 1998, with nearly 37 years of law enforcement experience.

"The person running against me worked for me for 19 years, and in the 19 years he worked at the sheriff's office, the last five being a captain," Sheriff Tanner said.

"I know he's my boss, but bottom line is when you go to work and there's something you want to change and you can't change it because you're not the person that makes those decisions, then you've gotta do something," Woodward said. "You can either be part of the problem or part of the solution, and me? I'm gonna be part of the solution."

"There's a lot of stuff that goes on here. People forget about emergency management, communication center, and 911 communication and the SRO program."

Joey Woodward and Sheriff Tanner are the only two vying for the seat.

"We don't have enough boots on the ground," Woodward said. "That's one thing I've been stomping on during this whole campaign. I want to take more people out of the office and put them on the streets of Beaufort County."

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. South Carolina voters must have a state issued ID to cast a ballot.

