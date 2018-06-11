Police investigate body found in car on W. Montgomery Cross Road

Savannah Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle in a parking lot on the zero block of West Montgomery Cross Road.

Officials confirm that a call about the body was received just after 8 p.m. Monday. Investigators are not sure exactly how long the body was in the vehicle, but say it had already started to decompose.

The body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

