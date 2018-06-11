Lawmakers secure funding for Savannah Harbor Expansion Project

Monday, local lawmakers secured funding to keep the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project on track this year.

This totals $85 million from the federal government. The project will, of course, help us locally, but it will also help out the state of Georgia and the entire nation.

"The administration recognizes the importance of completing this project and the importance to the whole Southeastern United States all the way up to the Ohio area where the Georgia Ports has an impact," said Congressman Buddy Carter.

Congressman Carter, along with U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue say the Harbor Expansion Project has the best return of any project in the country.

"For every dollar that we put in, we get a benefit of $7.5," Carter said.

The port is continuing operations business as usual, ecstatic that the government is committed to completing a project they say is crucial to our economy.

"Savannah is really the load center port of the entire Southeastern United States," said Jamie McCurry, Senior Director, Georgia Ports Authority. "We handle more than twice as much cargo, container cargo, as the next busiest port in the region."

An economic surge is also supporting families right here.

"Over 10 percent of the 430,000 jobs that are supported by our operations are local."

They believe these positive economic benefits will only continue to grow in the future.

"That's jobs that put food on peoples' tables, that keeps kids in schools. It's really the lifeblood of the local economy I believe."

The Georgia Ports Authority says they still need to secure about $100 million each year for the next three years. They say they're confident the Trump Administration will make this happen to wrap the project up as soon as possible.

