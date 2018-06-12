FACTS: Ga teacher background check process

All public school teachers in Georgia must undergo a background check prior to being hired. The policies and procedures are regulated by the State Department of Education.

This includes being fingerprinted twice. One set of fingerprints is sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the other is sent to the FBI for a criminal records check. If the applicant has been convicted of any crimes, the employment process will be terminated.

All records pertaining to the background check will become part of the employee's official personnel file.

There is a separate policy and protocol that the state sets for already hired teachers who face criminal charges after they have been hired. That process is also documented in the teacher's personnel file.

