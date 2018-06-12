Public forum being held to address homeless issue in Chatham County

As the homeless problem continues to rise in Savannah, one local group is making efforts to come up with ways to combat the issue.

The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless is hosting a community meeting tagged, "Chatham County Homeless Camps: What is the Solution?" The event will take place on Wednesday, June 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 761 Wheaton Street, Room 1009B.

To RSVP, email adminasst@homelessauthority.org or call 912-790-3400.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.