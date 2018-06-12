UPDATE: International Paper identifies worker killed in boiler platform collapse

A worker died at International Paper Tuesday after a boiler platform collapsed as a demolition crew was working to cut through pipes to remove it.

According to Savannah Fire, first responders were dispatched at 8:26 a.m. to 1201 West Lathrop Ave.

Juan Medina was working in a manlift when he became trapped beneath the wreckage during the collapse.

Savannah Fire’s Technical Rescue Team cleared a passage through the mass of metal boiler pipes and cut through a metal plate to access the victim where they found him deceased.

Savannah Fire is cutting through a web of about 16,000 pounds of fallen pipe to access a worker trapped in a manlift at International Paper — savannahfire (@savannahfire) June 12, 2018

Chatham County Police and International Paper’s Emergency Response Team are working to determine a safe method to recover the victim.

Officials with International Paper have provided a statement.

“We are saddened to learn of the loss of one of our contractor team members, Juan Medina. This is a difficult day for all of us here at the Savannah mill and our thoughts are with Juan’s family, friends and colleagues. We are working with authorities to determine the cause of this accident and we will share the findings once we are able to do so. Safety is paramount for all of us at International Paper, which makes today’s news that much more difficult to process.”?

