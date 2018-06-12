Second suspect arrested in October 2017 homicide in Savannah

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to an October 2017 homicide in Savannah.

Monday, Savannah Police, along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Long County Sheriff's Office, located and arrested 23-year-old Archie Bryant for his involvement in the homicide.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Betty Drive just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2017, to find 22-year-old Shawn Rhinehart suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police say around that same time, 23-year-old Robert Reeves arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries. Rhinehart died at the scene.

Investigators quickly identified Jose Carrillo, who was 22 at the time, as a suspect. He turned himself in on Oct. 11, 2017, and was charged with one count of murder. Through the course of the investigation, Bryant was also identified as a suspect.

After extensive investigation, Bryant was found in the 100 block of John Gibson Court in Long County where he was taken into custody without incident.

Bryant has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

