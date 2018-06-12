Glynn County Animal Shelter temporarily suspended due to ringworm

The Glynn County Animal Shelter will temporarily suspend the intake of new animals beginning Tuesday, June 12.

The suspension is due to a kitten within the facility that tested positive for a ringworm, which is a parasite that is highly contagious. As a precaution, 11 additional animals that were potentially exposed are being treated for ringworm per the protocol prescribed by the veterinarian providing services to the shelter.

The area suspected of infection must be quarantined and disinfected to prevent the parasite from spreading before new animals can be taken in. Animals that are currently available for adoption are housed in a separate location, therefore not exposed to infection.

All adoptable animals are available at a reduced price of $25 through the end of June.

Sanitization of the intake areas of the facility is currently underway. Staff and veterinarians will continue to seek solutions to reopen the shelter for intake as quickly as possible.

