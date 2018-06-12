Savannah Police looking for man for questioning in burglary investigation

Savannah Police are asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing burglary investigation.

Police say 49-year-old Troy Collins is wanted for questioning in connection to an incident where several auto parts were stolen. He is known to frequent several antique businesses along Victory Drive and Keller's Flea Market.

Collins is a white male with brown eyes, standing 5'10 tall and weighing around 175 pounds. He has black hair with full-bearded facial hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the SPD Eastside Precinct Tip Line at 912.525.2355. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

