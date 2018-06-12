Savannah Police looking for man for questioning in burglary investigation

Live election results from the 2018 South Carolina primary election.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
How safe are your students at school? Bulloch County's superintendent and others hope equipment, and eventually, officers in all schools can help.More >>
The South Carolina State Primary will be held Tuesday, and this year, there are a few changes for polling locations in Beaufort County.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
