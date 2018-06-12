Georgia's best young golfers compete in Savannah

The best youth golfers in Georgia brought their game to Savannah this week to compete for one of the biggest prizes in the state: the Georgia Junior PGA Championship.

"It is our major event of the year for golf," says PGA Georgia assistant executive director Scott Gordon.

Nearly 100 players from around the state took on The Club at Savannah Harbor Monday and Tuesday. Those who played say this week always has the feel of a major.

"It feels kind of high stakes," says Rincon's Jacob Fripp. The rising freshman at South Effingham High School won the Boys' 11-13 year old championship. "I've placed high at bigger tournaments, but this is my biggest win."

"From the way they announce their names on the first tee, down to the scoring, it's obviously got a lot of prestige," says The Club at Savannah Harbor tournament operations coordinator Scott Gordon.

That prestige is part of the goal for the Georgia PGA. The hope is to give young golfers around the state a chance to play in important tournaments like this one in impressive venues like Savannah Harbor, all in the name of growing golf.

"Anytime you're helping with building the game of golf, because that's what we're here for," says Thompson. "These juniors are the future of the game. It is very good to see that, and to see them out here."

The overall boys and girls winner, as well as the overall boys and girls runner-up, advance to the National Junior PGA Championships later this summer. The boys' national championship will be played at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, KY. The girls' championship will be played at Kearney Hills Golf Links in Lexington, KY.