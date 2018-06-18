Savannah City Council considers budget plan without fire fee

Savannah City Council has made a new plan to fund the fire department without the need for the controversial fire fee.

The new plan still needs to be voted on and approved at the next Savannah City Council meeting on Thursday to become official.

If they pass this new plan, city leaders will have to decide what items and/or jobs to cut out the budget to balance this change.

Timing is crucial with this decision because the city's millage rate has to be set up by the end of the month. City Manager Rob Hernandez and staff came up with and presented council with several options at Monday's meeting, and will be taking a combination of line items from two of those options to find the money needed to budget without a fire fee this year. To get there, the millage rate could stay where it is and not roll back one mil, and capital improvement projects and software upgrades could be reduced and put on hold. Those are all options council will now have to figure out and vote on soon.

"We as a council and mayor have to come up with a decision that says we are going to try to do this, this year, and postpone or extend, something like that, the other items that we feel we need to and set it up like that. I think this will have to be a rolling budget for us the next couple of years, or for the next two years at least," said Savannah Mayor, Eddie DeLoach.

Some of the biggest chunks of change come from not rolling the millage rate back one mil. That, in addition to recognizing tax digest growth for this fiscal year, changes to SPLOST 6 program management costs and reducing Savannah Shine's capital investments gets the city more than $10 million alone. Cuts elsewhere will also be considered as council meets this Thursday.

"I think that gives us time to look at next year with a better-educated eye," said Alderman Brian Foster, At-large Post 2. "Because, who knows if we all come back with a fire fee again, but I think right now it's just off the table. The city has told us that they're not comfortable with it, so we understand that, and we realized we have some things that we have to learn, and so I think that we don't do it."

Monday's meeting was also the first time council was together since the news that Hernandez was being considered for a job in Texas. Councilwoman Estella Shabazz said during the meeting that she hopes he sticks around and that he's doing a great job - all sentiments that drew a round of applause from the rest of council and city staff.

Mayor DeLoach called for a cut to the fee earlier this month.

DeLoach asked the council to consider cutting the fire fee in half. If halved, a single-family household living within the city would go from paying around $250 a year to around $120. But, when the mayor made that consideration, he also added that the city would have to do without some of its future programs or even some city employees.

He called on the city manager, Rob Hernandez, to take another look at the budget and decide on the possible cutbacks. According to the mayor, city council was given three different budget scenarios created by Hernandez.

