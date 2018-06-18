Police arrest city of Savannah employee for theft, 'mishandling money'

Police arrested a city of Savannah employee for theft and 'mishandling money' last week.

The Savannah Police Department arrested her after the city reported her for theft. The city fired Ashley Swindell, a former facilities supervisor in the Parking and Mobility Department, after she allegedly mishandled money.

Tourists in Savannah Monday afternoon said they were outraged after hearing this news, and hope it doesn't turn other tourists away moving forward.

"There is no logic and I think it's extremely selfish on her part and actually disgusting," said visitor, Thomas Mullin.

"Hopefully it's not a stain on the community where people have a concern about coming and utilizing parking or to be worried about it," said another visitor, Diana McHenry.

Joshua Davis works in the transportation industry downtown and said he relies on tourists for business.

"As somebody who works downtown and drives downtown, I think it's kind of rude. You should be able to come to tourist town and not expect city officials to steal your money," Davis said.

The Office of Organization Performance and Accountability is performing an audit and investigation.

