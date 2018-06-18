South Carolina shrimping season opens Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The key area for South Carolina commercial shrimping operations will open this week, after a long delay because of the cold weather.

The Department of Natural Resources said in a news release that South Carolina shrimping grounds within three miles of the coast will open on Tuesday, June 19.

Shrimping farther offshore in federal waters opened Wednesday.

Shrimping in South Carolina is about a month behind its average opening date because cold waters delayed spawning needed to sustain the shrimp crop.

Recent testing shows the number of shrimp available is still below average and the shrimp are smaller than usual. Mel Bell with the natural resources department said the fall season should be a good one.

