Savannah United U16 girls headed to Regionals

No matter what the sport is, there always seems to be an extra edge to games when you’re up against an Atlanta school or program.

One soccer team in our area is taking a little pride in coming back with a title which included some of the teams in the state capital. The Savannah United U16 team is feeling confident these days - coming back to the Coastal Empire with a state championship in Atlanta.

Effingham County's Bailee Hilderbrandt explains why the win meant so much to the team.

“Nobody around here has ever done that before, and it was a really big deal to us, especially to Gary because he says he’s been waiting to do that for 20 years now.”

Gary Wright, head coach of the team, has weaved this dream of a team.

“The main thing that truthfully sets them apart from a lot of teams in Georgia itself is their commitment and desire has been tremendous. They’ve obviously given up a lot over the recent years to make sure they’re working hard at training and going the extra mile, so I would say that the commitment part sets them apart from a lot of people.”

According to Emma Beddow who also plays for Saint Vincent's, “the coaching, it’s a big part. We’ve progressed from the lowest level you could be to one of the highest teams in Georgia."

Now, the competition may get even stronger. The team is headed to Greensboro, NC later this week for the Region Championship. Sixteen teams will compete for a spot in the National Tournament.

Can this team be successful in regionals? Head Coach Gary Wright thinks so.

“We’ve got a good chance, if we can get out of our group but then it goes into knockout stage and then as we saw in the state a couple of weeks ago, you never know.”

Opening ceremonies are set to get underway on Thursday.

