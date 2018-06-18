Bananas continue sell out success

Three summers in, and the Savannah Bananas are still the toughest ticket in town. The team has sold out 38 consecutive games, and set a new attendance record last weekend.

"We're talking about the fifth game of the year," says team president Jared Orton. "I can't imagine what it's going to be like later this summer when we're going to the playoffs."

The Bananas' hot start on the field certainly has helped, but Orton says keeping the Banana fan experience fresh has helped keep folks coming back again and again.

"That's some of the focus that we've put on Tyler [Gray], the director of fun now, is continuing to reinvent ourselves every single night," Orton says. "He's trying new things every single night so that every single time someone comes out here, they say 'That's the craziest thing I've ever seen at a Bananas game.'"

It doesn't appear the sell outs will stop any time soon. The team says they have single game tickets left for only four games this season.Orton says the sold out crowds help push the Bananas to the top of the Coastal Plain League standings.

"Last year, we actually had the best home record in the league," he says. "It's due to four thousand people coming out here, cheering, going crazy, going bananas."

The next sell out game is Tuesday night when the Bananas host Lexington County.