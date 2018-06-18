Darien Police do final radio call for little girl who loses batt - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Darien Police do final radio call for little girl who loses battle with cancer

(Source: Go Fund Me) (Source: Go Fund Me)
DARIEN, GA (WTOC) -

The City of Darien Police Department is paying tribute to a seven-year-old who lost her battle with cancer last week. 

The department posted about the passing of little Officer Madisyn Woollett on its Facebook page. 

The police department also shared this emotional final radio call: 

Madisyn's family is asking for donations to help with funeral expenses. You can visit her Go Fund Me page here

