Extras needed for new film 'Emperor' being shot in Savannah

Shooting for the feature film "Emperor" began Monday in Savannah, and producers are looking for locals to take part.

The historical drama from Sobini Films is inspired by the true story of Sheilds Green - a slave who makes a daring escape to freedom, meets Frederick Douglass, and decides to fight alongside John Brown at Harpers Ferry.

Extras and stand-ins ages 18 and up are needed to play soldiers, slaves, and townsfolk, specifically, extras with authentic Civil War era looks - like beards. There is also a new featured role for children.

Filming will continue for the rest of June and July. If you're interested, visit Emperor Extras Casting's Facebook page here.

