Driver escapes injury after truck overturns near Talmadge Bridge

A truck driver was not hurt after his truck overturned near the Talmadge Bridge overnight.

Savannah Police tell us the driver was driving on Highway 17 just before 3 a.m., and mistakenly turned onto the exit ramp to Hutchinson Island at a high rate of speed. When he tried to correct, he lost control and ran into a palm tree before coming to a rest on its roof in the median.

Police are still deciding whether to file charges.

The crash has since been cleared and traffic was not affected.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

