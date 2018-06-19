Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office investigating double shooting in Burton

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday night.

Officials said just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to Kennedy Circle in Burton to a report of a shooting incident with two gunshot victims.

Both victims were transported by EMS to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment. The two wounded men were then transferred from Beaufort Memorial to the Medical University of South Carolina due to the extent of their injuries.

Upon gathering information from witnesses and looking over the scene, deputies learned that the two victims were on the front porch of a Kennedy Circle residence, when they were approached by unknown subject(s) who fired multiple shots at them. Both victims sustained at least one gunshot wound as a result of the gunfire, according to BCSO.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search in and around the Kennedy Circle residence for evidence of the shooting and located several spent cartridge casings in the area of the yard, where the subject(s) reportedly approached and fired the shots.

Sheriff’s Office deputies did a search inside of the residence and discovered cocaine, marijuana, a shotgun and an extended capacity ammunition magazine.

The investigation is ongoing and the subject(s) have yet to be identified. There is no update on the condition of either victim and no one has been charged in connection with the illegal drugs found inside the residence at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Jason Malphrus at 843-255-3426 or Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

