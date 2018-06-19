2018 Savannah Jazz Festival lineup announced

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is making a stop in Bluffton Sunday afternoon. He is currently on his #SCWINNING bus tour. y’...More >>
Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that happened Saturday in the 1400 block of Abercorn Street.
A heat advisory is in effect Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening. Unusually hot temperatures will continue through Monday as high pressure generally prevails.
Republican Congressional Candidate Katie Arrington is out of surgery and recovering after a Friday night car accident.
Summer Bonanza was held at the Memorial Medical Center Auditorium on Saturday. The event aimed to give children a place to go in the summer where they could learn, gain role models, and have fun. "Kids in the community have some place to come and have fun for a Saturday during the summer and we work with them in their education, give them a lot of information to help them during the summer," said Angela Dorsey, director.
