SCHP investigates fatal morning crash in Hampton County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday morning in Hampton County.

It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hope Well Road and Mail Carriage Road. Troopers say it was a single-vehicle crash and the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

