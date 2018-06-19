SCHP investigates fatal morning crash in Hampton County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCHP investigates fatal morning crash in Hampton County

HAMPTON CO., SC (WTOC) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday morning in Hampton County.

It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hope Well Road and Mail Carriage Road. Troopers say it was a single-vehicle crash and the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

