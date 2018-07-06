Young girl with Lowcountry ties wows with bilingual performance at Disney Springs

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) - A young girl with ties to the Lowcountry has become an internet star after a sublime performance during a recent trip to Disney.
Carson Holley, 9, was called on stage to sing with LaCalleBand at Disney Springs in Orlando, FL.
Not only did Carson's singing impress in English. She also shocked the crowd with her ability to sing in Spanish.
At the time of posting, the video was viewed over one million times. You can watch the video below:
Carson was born at Beaufort Memorial and lived in Bluffton until 2013. Her father, Russell, was a football and track coach in the Lowcountry and a stint in Savannah from 1991 to 2013.
Carson's mother, Laura, told WTOC that while she is not fluent in Spanish, she knows enough to carry on a conversation. (And, apparently, enough to knock the flip-flops off a crowd)
But let's not sell Carson short. She can also sing in Italian, French and German. According to her mother, she did her first Opera at age 7 entirely in Italian. Oh, and of course, it was a solo.
Carson has performed the National Anthem before Major League Baseball games, most recently at a Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays game.
If you enjoyed Carson's performance as much as we did, you can keep up with her budding career on her Instagram page.
