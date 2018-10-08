Hurricane Preparedness Week: Supply Kit

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There are two groups of people, in any given area, as a tropical system threatens; those who go and those that stay.
If placed in a voluntary evacuation it is suggested that you leave. Authorities mandate you leave if placed under a Mandatory Evacuation.
However, as the old saying goes, you "run from the water, hide from the wind". Many inland communities will not be placed under an evacuation notice ahead of a tropical system. If you choose to stay, there are a few things you need to remember to keep you and your family safe.
First, make sure that the structure you are riding the storm out in is structurally sound; can withstand forecast winds, tree debris, etc. Second, determine a safe spot within the home or building for "riding out" dangerous winds or a tornado.
It is crucial that you and your loved ones prepare to be without necessities for several days. Plan and assemble a natural disaster supply kit.
Food and water make the base for most kits. You need to have at least one gallon of water per person, per day, stored and ready to consume before a tropical system arrives. Experts suggest storing water in plastic containers.
You can also fill up sinks and bathtubs prior to the power going out; using that water to flush toilets, etc.
Non-perishable foods are an easy go-to. Granola bars, dried fruit, dried meats, crackers, peanut butter and similar products are all foods that provide sustenance and have a long shelf life. While not as crucial as safety, the ease of the food you choose is something to consider, too.
For example, coffee! Brewing coffee loose grounds is difficult unless you have a working coffee pot. Using coffee "bags" or instant coffee is an easier-to-prepare alternative. Finding goods that are both safe and easy to assemble, or consume, will make a tropical system's aftermath more tolerable.
Make sure that you have enough medication to get you through an extended period without access to a pharmacy. You can use a cooler with ice – or previously frozen water bottles – to keep medication cool.
An NOAA Weather Radio, WTOC Weather App, phone chargers, batteries, flashlights, etc. are all staple products that a supply kit should include.
For a complete list, visit https://bit.ly/2AWmQo9.
Knowledge and proper preparation can make all the difference. Do not wait for a tropical threat to assemble your kit. Do it now, while the grocery lines are short, gas pumps are stocked and the atmosphere is calm.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.