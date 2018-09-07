Campaign events for Kemp, Abrams to be held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Georgia's gubernatorial race is heating up.
Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams will face off two months from now in the race for Georgia's new governor.
Some of Abram's supporters - a group called Political Rascals - purposely planned a campaigning event for Thursday in Forsyth Park on the same night as Kemp's private event in downtown Savannah. Abram's was not present for her event.
We caught up with Brian Kemp earlier in the afternoon. He says the support of the White House should prove to be valuable at the polls, and when it comes to completing big projects in Georgia, we asked him how he plans to help rural Georgia.
"Running high-speed internet is one thing, but it's also economic development, investment, and opportunity for those rural communities," Kemp said. "Look, that is good for our whole state. Certainly, people here realize that with the port, but people understand it in other parts of our state when it comes to tourism and service industries. We've got to have better opportunities in rural Georgia."
Supporters at Abrams' event had several tables set up allowing people to register to vote, donate to her campaign, and show support for her. The group called Political Rascals
"What we've found in Georgia is that politics can be exclusion," said Amanda Hollowell, Political Rascals. "Something that exclusion happens at the dollar sign or price point that we ask people to donate, so what we're trying to do is show what inclusion politics looks like. What does it look like when we ask for a dollar and ask you to come hang out and network?"
Abrams' supporters are encouraging others who support Abrams to get involved no matter how big the donation.
"For Stacey and for Georgia, my hope is hope and change, that these little steps that we make in our community, little grassroots efforts, actually create larger ripples that can then turn into a wave," Hollowell said.
Governor Deal called this year's legislative sessions one of the best ever for rural Georgia. Kemp says he hopes to build on Deal's success if he becomes the next governor.
Vice President Mike Pence is planning a visit back to Georgia next week to campaign for Kemp.
