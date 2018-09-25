Suspect arrested after woman’s body found behind Rincon restaurant

RINCON, GA (WTOC) - The Rincon Police Department has arrested a suspect in the death of a young woman found behind a restaurant.
Dimario Garrett, 27, of Tillman, SC has been arrested.
The police department says 24-year-old Dmytrias Smith was found dead in a wooded area behind Ms. Jean’s Restaurant on Friday, Sept. 14. Smith was from Garnett, South Carolina. Now, police have no reason to believe she had any ties to Rincon.
"She has no relation to Rincon. I'm not sure she's ever been to Rincon in her life,” Rincon Police Sgt. Donald Wood.
She was a member of the South Carolina Army National Guard.
"She loved being in the Army. She loved serving her country and she loved serving her state in the national guard and really enjoyed that part of her life,” Sgt. Wood.
A medical examiner in Savannah performed the autopsy on Monday. The coroner still hasn’t given an official cause of death.
Family and friends were notified over the weekend.
"She has a great group of friends. Her friends really loved her and cared about her. So, this is a tragic loss,” Sgt. Wood.
The two workers from Ms. Jean’s were taking a break after they finished serving lunch around 3 p.m. Friday when they discovered Smith.
"They made sure it wasn't a Halloween prank or anything like that and then alerted authorities,” Sgt. Wood said.
"Not what you would expect at all coming right out of our back door, so we wanted to make sure our staff was all OK that everybody was able to cope with and deal with things as well and everybody's safety,” said Olivia Thompson, her family owns Ms. Jean’s.
Thompson says this just isn't usual of the town she grew up in.
"Small town, everybody's from here. We all grew up here. Nothing like this ever happens in Rincon,” Thompson said.
This police report is the only homicide report from Rincon Police in the last eight years.
