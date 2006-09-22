John Wetherbee's Weather Blog and Forecast Discussion

Big John WEATHER Summary & Discussion

(Issued 3:00 pm Wednesday March 29, 2017)

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Friday. The latest in the continuous line of dominating spring storms has already formed in the “familiar breeding ground” for this season, right over Texas, and it’s headed toward us. The latest models runs have weakened the resulting cold front just a bit, and the timeline has shifted a bit, and it will shift again. Greatest threat is damaging winds and hail.

Late-day showers and some thunder Thursday as stalled front south of us moves back north as a warm front, break in the showers overnight Thursday until a renewal around daybreak Friday. Then ahead of the weakening cold front Friday, possible strong or severe storms, though the risk is considered “marginal” processing today’s model runs looking at Friday.

So if you liked yesterday, you’re enjoying this afternoon, another warm day with any renegade showers and possible storms now south of Savannah along a stalling boundary. Record high is 90 this afternoon and that’s possible. But that boundary gets re-energized by newly-available Gulf moisture and an onshore Atlantic flow for late-day thunderstorms Thursday.

And then the FIRST ALERT Weather Day Friday. What do you do to prepare? Can you adjust your travel plans for the day in case storms generate locally heavy rainfall making roadways even more dangerous? Everybody got raingear handy? Electronic devices recharged? And have you downloaded the FREE WTOC Weather App? That will empower you to stay safe!

