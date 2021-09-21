Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher

Investigators make quick arrest after woman found beaten to death in Screven Co.

Investigators in Screven County have a suspect in custody after they say a woman was beaten to death. It happened at a motel on U.S. Highway 301 in Screven County just north of the Bulloch County line.
Investigators in Screven County have a suspect in custody after they say a woman was beaten to...

National

This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Murdaugh Case

Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 deadly boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
5 Reasons to Hire a Local Attorney
Sponsored

Crime

It’s approaching a year since Kareem Smalls died after being shot in Savannah, and still, no...
Kareem Smalls’ family, detectives plea for new information in case

TOP HEADLINES

Lowcountry News

3 displaced after tree falls through roof of Burton home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Manion
A Lowcountry family is out of their home after overnight storm damage.

Crime

Tybee Island Police arrest woman in connection with attempted puppy drowning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOC Staff
Tybee Island Police are looking for a woman who attempted to drown an injured puppy in the ocean because she was concerned she could not pay for its medical care, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Education

Wayne County schools to return to the classroom next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff
Wayne County students will return to the classroom full-time next week.

Coronavirus

Evans Memorial Hospital says COVID hospitalizations are declining

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jackson
Evans County is seeing a declining trend in COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

City of Savannah easing event permit restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sean Evans
A moratorium on permitted, large-scale events in Savannah’s public spaces now extends through next month.

Coronavirus

Mobile COVID-19 testing site doesn’t show up in Evans Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jackson
Evans Memorial Hospital expected a new drive through COVID testing site Tuesday, but the company setting it up never came.
First Alert Radar
First Alert Radar
FEATURES

LATEST VIDEO

Coronavirus

City of Savannah easing event permit restrictions
City of Savannah easing event permit restrictions

Coronavirus

Mayor of Riceboro dies due to COVID-19
Mayor of Riceboro dies due to COVID-19

WTOC Investigates

Passenger in 2019 deadly boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
Passenger in 2019 deadly boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh

Crime

Investigators make quick arrest after woman found beaten to death in Screven Co.
Investigators make quick arrest after woman found beaten to death in Screven Co.

MORE NEWS

Community

Brooklet Police Lieutenant dies from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff
The Brooklet Police Department is mourning the loss of Lieutenant Brandi Stock, who died on Sunday from complications related to COVID-19.

Politics

Investigators find no voting violation by Herschel Walker’s wife

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
State election investigators found that U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s wife did not commit any residency violation by voting in Georgia.

Lowcountry News

Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Patrick Phillips
The sheriff of Richland County said Tuesday morning the father of twin boys who died after being left inside a vehicle will not face charges.

Coronavirus

Mayor of Riceboro dies due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff
The mayor of Riceboro has passed away due to COVID-19, according to the mayor pro tem.

Community

Celebration of Life to be held at SSU for beloved Savannah Arts Academy band director

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff and Amanda Aguilar
The community is mourning the loss of Savannah Arts Academy Band Director Federico Foster.

Crime

Pooler Police looking for man wanted for financial transaction card fraud

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff
Pooler Police are looking for a man wanted for Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

Taking Care of Business

Taking Care of Business: Hilton Head Island Airport expansion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Manion
Air travel almost came to a complete stop at the start of the pandemic. WTOC talked to Hilton Head Island airport about a new expansion that will further help the recovery process in this week’s taking care of business.

Lowcountry News

Hampton Co. council waiting on audit to locate more than $3 million in missing funds

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff
In Hampton County, the search for more than $3 million in taxpayer money that could be missing.

News

Toddler drowns at lake on Georgia-South Carolina border

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The coroner in Georgia’s Stephens County identified a Lake Hartwell drowning victim as 19-month-old Charlotte Elizabeth Scott of Toccoa, Ga.

News

Chatham County case numbers trending down, hospitals still struggling

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
The average age of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 is around 58 years old. During the prior surge, the average age was around 70.

Coronavirus

Ivermectin, two other drugs being tested in MUSC COVID-19 clinical trial

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By Katie Kamin
Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic infections, has been getting a lot of attention recently about whether it should be used to treat COVID-19.

Lowcountry News

Man accused of driving drunk in fire truck, crashing it

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a man in South Carolina has been accused of driving a fire truck while drunk and crashing it.

MORE NEWS

Lowcountry News

Witness describes moment banner plane made emergency landing on crowded Grand Strand beach

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kristin Nelson
Beachgoers saw more than surf and sand on Sunday afternoon when a small plane had to make an emergency landing on the beach.

Politics

McMaster, other GOP governors sign letter calling for meeting with Biden on border crisis

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT
|
By WMBF News Staff
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is among 26 Republican governors who are calling for a meeting with President Joe Biden to address the crisis at the southern border.

Crime

Yemassee police chief says department needs community involvement to solve weekend shooting

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tyler Manion
Yemassee town leaders will hold a news conference Monday afternoon a day after several people were shot.

News

U.S. Attorney’s office, FBI examining death of Screven County man shot by trooper

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By WTOC Staff and Alyssa Jackson
The U.S. Attorney’s Office is in consultation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding the death of Julian Lewis in Screven County in 2020, according to a statement from the Southern District of Georgia.

Tracking the Vaccine

Chatham Co. pediatrician on Pfizer children vaccine proposal

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Sean Evans
WTOC is hearing from a local pediatrician following the most recent announcement from Pfizer on the fight against the coronavirus.

Crime

Chatham Co. District Attorney launches Cold Case Unit

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT
|
By Sean Evans
The Chatham County District Attorney’s Office is trying a new initiative that aims to resolve some of the county’s oldest unsolved crimes.

News

Road work underway to help alleviate traffic along Pooler Parkway

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT
|
By Sam Bauman
It’s one of the biggest complaints for those who live or work in Pooler, especially along the Parkway. But now a sign of good news as the city has begun work to alleviate one of the problem spots.

Community

Lyons students sprucing up downtown area

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT
|
By Mariah Congedo
Students at Toombs County High School and Middle School are working together to spruce up downtown Lyons.

Community

Lindsey’s Place Camp returning after COVID cancellation last year

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Jackson
A Savannah nonprofit that serves children and young adults with special needs will host their annual weekend camp this October after COVID canceled it for almost two years.

Education

Montgomery Co. students return to the classroom

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
By Mariah Congedo
After two weeks of virtual learning, students and staff in Montgomery County are back in the classroom.