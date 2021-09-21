Tybee Island Police are looking for a woman who attempted to drown an injured puppy in the ocean because she was concerned she could not pay for its medical care, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Air travel almost came to a complete stop at the start of the pandemic. WTOC talked to Hilton Head Island airport about a new expansion that will further help the recovery process in this week’s taking care of business.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office is in consultation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding the death of Julian Lewis in Screven County in 2020, according to a statement from the Southern District of Georgia.