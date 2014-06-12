Charges dropped against former McIntosh County teacher
Published: Mar. 19, 2014 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 12, 2014 at 2:41 PM EDT
MCINTOSH CO., GA (WTOC) - A McIntosh County math teacher was arrested in March of 2014 on three counts of sexual assault by person with supervisory discipline authority by the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges against Lori Carmichael Quigley were dropped in May of 2016 due to insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, according to a court filing.