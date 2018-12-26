Mother of living child involved in Effingham Co. investigation wants him returned to her custody

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - It’s been one week since two children were found buried in their own backyard.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four members of their family, but the investigation continues.
A third sibling, who is still living, was removed from the home last Thursday after deputies found the bodies of his two siblings, Mary and Elywn Crocker. The living child’s mother, Rebecca Self, returned to Effingham County from South Carolina on Wednesday, Dec. 26. Self says she wants her 11-year-old son, James, returned to her custody. She has not seen him since 2009.
Rebecca spoke to WTOC about how she feels about the situation and how her son is involved in this.
“It’s devastating. I’m still confused. I’ve still got questions running through my head," Self said.
She says she cannot understand why people who lived nearby didn’t do more to save the children.
“After seeing all of the comments of people in the trailer park, they’re the ones that called the sheriff’s department, they’re the ones that did this,” Self said. “Where were you when all of this happened? Why didn’t you say anything? Why did you not just push the case? You could have saved that little girl’s life.”
The biological father of the two deceased children, Elwyn Crocker, and his wife Candice Crocker are charged with concealing the death of another and cruelty to children in the first degree. The children’s' step-grandmother, Kim Wright, was also arrested and faces the same charges. Her boyfriend, Roy Anthony Prater, was also arrested. He is charged with concealing the death of another, cruelty to children in the first degree, and possession of a scheduled or controlled substance.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.