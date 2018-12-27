Internships at WTOC

By WTOC Staff | December 27, 2018 at 12:19 PM EST - Updated January 26 at 1:43 PM

*Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current safety protocols, internships have been suspended for 2021.

Thank you for your interest in interning at WTOC News! Before you apply, please take the time to read the requirements you must meet to be considered.

Requirements:

  • Must be a student enrolled in a College/University
  • Internship must fulfill an academic credit only (Must show proof)
  • Must submit cover letter and resume
  • Must submit essay on why you want to work in the news industry

Deadline to apply:

  • Fall - July 22
  • Spring - November 18
  • Summer - April 19

Click link below to submit above requirements to WTOC’s Internship Coordinator: Emily Forrester

(Email Emily Forrester)

*Selections are made one week after deadlines

*No calls please