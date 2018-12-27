Internships at WTOC

Thank you for your interest in interning at WTOC News! Before you apply, please take the time to read the requirements you must meet to be considered.
Requirements:
- Must be a student enrolled in a College/University
- Internship must fulfill an academic credit only (Must show proof)
- Must submit cover letter and resume
- Must submit essay on why you want to work in the news industry
Deadline to apply:
- Fall - July 22
- Spring - November 18
- Summer - April 19
Click link below to submit above requirements to WTOC’s Internship Coordinator: Emily Forrester
*Selections are made one week after deadlines
*No calls please