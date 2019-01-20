Boaters found safe after rescue on Ogeechee River

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says two boaters are safe after being rescued on the Ogeechee River Saturday afternoon.

DNR Game Warden 1st Class Jordan Crawford says DNR responded to a call for help related to a boating incident one mile north of Dasher’s Landing at HWY 80 in Effingham County on the Bryan County line.

Crawford says the boat hit a submerged log and capsized and both occupants were thrown into the water. A local resident in a home nearby heard a call for help, then got on his jetski and was able to get both of them to shore. Several agencies responded and the boat was recovered. An investigation is underway and names will be released at a later time. No foul play is suspected.

The following agencies responded to the call: Georgia DNR, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Effingham Fire, and Bryan County Emergency Services.

