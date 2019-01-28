Five people now facing murder charges for death of two teens in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The five people accused of concealing the deaths of two teenagers in Effingham County are being charged with felony murder.
Investigators found the bodies of 14-year-old Mary Crocker and her brother, Elywn Crocker, Jr., buried in a family’s yard in Guyton in December of 2018. Elywn Crocker, Jr. had been buried there for two years. He would be 16 years old now.
The official cause of death for both children is still awaiting a ruling by the Medical Examiner’s office.
Five people have been arrested and charged in connection with their deaths.
The biological father, 49-year-old Elwyn Crocker Sr., and stepmother, 33-year-old Candice Crocker were arrested and are now charged with murder, concealing the death of another and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Step-grandmother, 50-year-old Kim Wright, was also arrested and is facing murder charges as well as concealing the death of another and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Wright’s boyfriend, 55-year-old Roy Anthony Prater, has been charged with murder, concealing the death of another, cruelty to children in the first degree, and possession of a scheduled or controlled substance.
The fifth suspect, Mark Anthony Wright was arrested and is charged with murder and cruelty to children in the first degree. Wright also lived at the home where the two children lived. He was the brother of the children’s step-mother, Candice Crocker.
