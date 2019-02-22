Sky Cams
Arson charges dropped against Wayne County man

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2019 at 4:38 PM EST
WAYNE COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - UPDATE: The arson charges against a Wayne County man were dropped in February of 2021.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Wayne County man has been arrested after investigators say he intentionally set a fire.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the residential fire on Tank Road in Odum Friday. As a result, 37-year-old William Dustin Rozier was arrested and charged with one count of arson in the first degree. He was the owner and occupant of the residence.

Wayne County Fire originally responded to the call on Thursday, Feb. 21. It is believed to have started in the garage of the home.

Anyone with knowledge about a potential arson case is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1.800.282.5804. Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.

First degree arson is a felony with a penalty of 5-20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $50,000.

The Wayne County Fire Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Jesup Fire Department assisted the State Fire Marshal’s Office with this investigation.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.

