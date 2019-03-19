Effingham County grand jury indicts 5 in Crocker children death case

EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) - Five people have been indicted in the Crocker death case in Effingham County.
A grand jury indicted Kimberly Renee Wright, Elwyn John Crocker Sr., Candice Heather Crocker, Mark Anthony Wright, and Roy Anthony Prater Monday in Effingham County Superior Court. Five individuals were indicted in Mary Crocker’s death. Three of the five were also indicted in Elwyn Crocker Jr.'s death.
According to the indictment, Kimberly Wright, Elwyn Crocker Sr., and Candice Crocker were each charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of concealing the death of another.
Mark Wright and Roy Prater each were charged with felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, and concealing the death of another.
An arraignment for all five individuals is set for April.
