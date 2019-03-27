Savannah named among top U.S. destinations by TripAdvisor

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - TripAdvisor has announced this year’s winners of its Travelers’ Choice awards for top destinations in the U.S., and the Hostess City made the cut.
Every year, TripAdvisor recognizes the locations that are the most popular among TripAdvisor reviewers. London has been named the top destination in the world for 2019, and New York City ranks number one in the U.S. for the ninth consecutive year.
Savannah took the 18th spot, while Charleston came in at 14th place and Myrtle Beach took 21st place.
“With more than 156,000 destinations listed on TripAdvisor, travelers can find inspiration and advice on where to stay, what to do and where to eat during every type of trip. The Travelers’ Choice awards for Destinations recognize major cities and islands that continue to deliver an outstanding experience and are beloved by our global community of travelers,” said Desiree Fish in a news release, vice president of global communications for TripAdvisor. “For those who want to cross these popular destinations off their travel bucket list, we recommend visiting during off-peak seasons when you can find great savings and less crowds.”
