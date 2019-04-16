Five suspects charged in Crocker case plead not guilty

“I don’t know that you could have enough checks and balances in situations like this,” Rep. Hitchens said. “I tell everybody when they talk about this, if the people in your world that you believe are most productive of you are torturing you or abusing you, who’s going to look out for you? I don’t like government intervention in a lot of things, but the government’s the only person I know of that can intervene in this kind of case to save a child.”