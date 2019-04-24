Godley Station Dental in Pooler holding annual free day of dentistry event

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - Godley Station Dental in Pooler is hosting its 7th annual Dentistry from the Heart event this Friday, April 26.
Starting at 7 a.m., the Godley Station Dental team along with a group of volunteers will treat the first 100 patients, or however many they can service by 3:30 p.m. The treatment offered this day will be a choice of an extraction, filling, or cleaning. It will be first come, first serve, so get here early.
Godley Station Dental is located at 1000 Towne Center Blvd #101, Pooler, GA 31322. For additional information, visit www.godleystationdental.com or visit Godley Station Dental on Facebook.
