Habersham School looking at proposed site for new campus

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Habersham School is currently pursuing the development of a commercial site on Chatham Parkway for a new campus.
If the plans go through, this would be the third campus for the school. The Habersham School currently has two locations in Savannah - one on East 54th Street and another on Habersham Street. The school hopes to ultimately consolidate the three campuses to the Chatham Parkway location.
The president of the school, Chip Welch, says in the past seven years, the school has grown a lot, and with growth comes the need for more space. The school is looking at the 30 acres on Chatham Parkway because of its size for long term growth and also because of its environment.
“This property that we are looking at along Chatham Parkway offers 15 acres of wetlands. We have visited schools around the D.C. area that utilize wetlands. They build boardwalks over educational platforms. It’s a wonderful way for students of all ages to engage their environment," Welch said.
The project is not a done deal just yet.
“We have the property under contract. It’s a lot of...it’s called due diligence period. It’s a lot of things we have to do. We have to get permitting and site approval, and eventually our plans need to get permitted before we can start, but we are well on the way to do that," said Brad Durham, Board Chairman.
If the plans go through, the project would be completed in phases. They hope the first phase will be done next spring.
