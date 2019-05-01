Ogeechee Tech brings truck driving program to Screven County

SCREVEN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - If you live near Screven County, a new career behind the wheel could be near you.
Ogeechee Technical College brought one of their already successful programs to Sylvania, which means new job opportunities for the area.
The seven-week course for students in the Commercial Truck Driving program gets them ready for a field which has roughly 60,000 openings nationwide.
City and county leaders praised Ogeechee Tech for bringing the program to the area so that local students can take all their courses in one place. The school’s president praised the community for supplying the land to house it. Ogeechee Tech already has a similar campus in Evans County. Opening a second site helps them keep up with the student demand.
“The Port of Savannah continues to expand. The economy keeps going strong. The demand for commercial truck drivers will only increase,” said OTC President, Lori Durden.
After the inaugural class, OTC leaders expect even more students to roll in from Screven and surrounding counties.
