Bulloch Co. child finds $40,000 worth of meth inside of Lego box

BULLOCH CO, GA (WTOC) -Deputies in Georgia are investigating after a child opened a box of Legos to find $40,000 worth of methamphetamine inside.
Three women bought the box at a Charleston consignment shop as a present for the child.
The Bulloch County sheriff’s office says one of the women had given the box to a child as a present and when the child opened it, three pounds of drugs were discovered inside.
Deputies say the women turned the drugs over to the Sheriff’s Office, who called in Drug Enforcement Administration agents.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.