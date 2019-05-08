How to protect your family from the summer sun

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and the Centers for Disease Control says skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S.
Doctors say that there are actually a few different types of skin cancer that we need to look out for and protect our skin from.
As people start heading to the beach and pool this summer, it’s always important to grab sunscreen, but doctors are saying to take that a step further.
Dr. Letty Peterson says make sure your sunscreen isn’t out of date. She says it’s best to throw out sunscreen from last year and buy new sunscreen. She suggests 30 SPF or higher and to make sure you put a think coat of it on and re-apply often. Dr. Peterson also says sun protective clothing is just as important.
She says loose clothing with long sleeves along with a hat can protect you from dangerous skin cancers. She says there are three common skin cancers: Basal Cell Carcinoma, Squamous Cell carcinoma, and melanoma. With any of these cancers, early detection is important.
“We often educate patients to look for places on their skin that are new, that are different than everything else they have or that are changing," Dr. Peterson said. "So, meaning you have had it for a long time but all of a sudden it’s getting bigger or darker or just changing in color or shape.”
You can find out more about skin cancer and how to prevent it here.
