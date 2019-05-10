Exterminators share tips for protecting against fleas, ticks during summer months

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Flea and tick season is among us.
Exterminators say warmer months often bring more fleas and ticks, and while many people begin to spend more time outdoors, you need to take certain precautions while outside.
Fleas and ticks can leave bites and possible diseases. Those with Arrow Exterminators say it's important to take certain precautions while you're outside.
Exterminators say fleas and ticks can be harmful to you, your children, and your pets. They see an increase in these pests during the summer months. Fortunately, we can remove fleas and ticks when we see them on our bodies, but pets don’t have that ability.
Fleas and ticks can grasp onto our dogs and make their way inside our homes.
A representative for Arrow Exterminators says dogs are very susceptible to tick bites and tickborne diseases. As summer approaches, dog owners should be checking in with their veterinarian for flea and tick treatments.
The representative says also check around your home and clean your flower beds.
"Those areas that build up vegetation are great places for rodents and wildlife which is where the fleas and ticks come from. When you're going inside, check yourself," said
Check yourself, your children and your pets at the door for any possible fleas or ticks. Exterminators say you don’t want to bring those pests inside your home. If you do find them inside, exterminators say to call a professional.
