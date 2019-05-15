Planet Fitness offering free membership for teens during summer break

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Planet Fitness wants to help keep your teens active this summer.
For the next three and half months, teens ages 15 through 18 can work out at participating Planet Fitness gyms for free.
With summer coming up, Planet Fitness trainers say teens will soon have more free time. They say staying active can keep teens from getting out of shape and getting into trouble.
By working out for free, the gym hopes to promote healthy lifestyles among teens.
"Most of those things you do as a child will weather out, but as a teen you begin to develop more permanent habits in life. If you can dive into fitness as a teenager, then that will stick with you for the rest of your life," said Terrance Boston, Fitness Trainer.
All teens who take part in the challenge will automatically be entered in a sweepstakes to win a $500 scholarship. Scholarships will be given out in both Georgia and South Carolina.
Visit any local Planet Fitness location to sign up. Find a location here.
