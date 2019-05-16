What’s happening THIS Savannah Weekend!

Sunday, join your Savannah Philharmonic for Philharmonic in the Streetz. The Savannah Philharmonic, Edgemere/Sackville Neighborhood Association, and the City of Savannah have teamed up once again to host the popular event. Philharmonic musicians will perform on an outdoor stage. There will also be performances from Laiken Love - a four-piece ensemble, as well as students from two local middle schools. Magic Mac will even be there to put on a show. You can enjoy free Leopold’s ice cream and buy food from the Latin Chicks food truck. The event is from 1-4 p.m. at Cedar Street and DeLesseps avenue.