What’s happening THIS Savannah Weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An event honoring a fallen officer will be held this weekend in Savannah.
The entire community continues to mourn the loss of Savannah Police Officer Sgt. Kelvin Ansari. Local Brewery Service is holding a fundraiser to benefit the family. One hundred percent of the Tap Room sales of Rally Point Pilsner will go to the family, which includes Sgt. Ansari’s wife and four children. There will be live music from 4-9 p.m. from the City Hotel Band. Latin Cuisine will have their food truck outside. They’ll donate 10 percent of proceeds to the family.
Also Friday evening, Tybee Island’s Annual Beach Bum Parade will be held. It goes all the way down Butler Avenue and features an island-wide water fight. The free event is fun for the whole family. The parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, join your Savannah Philharmonic for Philharmonic in the Streetz. The Savannah Philharmonic, Edgemere/Sackville Neighborhood Association, and the City of Savannah have teamed up once again to host the popular event. Philharmonic musicians will perform on an outdoor stage. There will also be performances from Laiken Love - a four-piece ensemble, as well as students from two local middle schools. Magic Mac will even be there to put on a show. You can enjoy free Leopold’s ice cream and buy food from the Latin Chicks food truck. The event is from 1-4 p.m. at Cedar Street and DeLesseps avenue.
