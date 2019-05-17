Next year’s budget includes raises for all Bryan County School System employees

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Next year’s proposed budget for Bryan County Schools includes a raise for all school system employees.
The Bryan County School District held a budget meeting Thursday night. A big topic of discussion was increasing teacher salaries.
The superintendent is recommending a minimum of a $3,000 raise for each certified position in Bryan County Schools, as well as raises for other positions.
“We were able to work the budget so every single employee will get a raise,” said Superintendent, Dr. Paul Brooksher.
The superintendent also says under this proposal, he doesn’t expect property taxes to increase next year.
The community will have a chance to weigh in on the proposed budget in upcoming forums.
